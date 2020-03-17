Q: My girlfriend and I will be moving in together in the next few months. We are combining four children in all - she has a boy and a girl and so do I. My children are older and they are adamant about not sharing a room with "little kids." I have promised them that they would not have to. My girlfriend does not agree. There is a basement that I can finish off for one more bedroom, but my girlfriend works from home and wants to make that room an office. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: Well there are few red flags here - the first one, that you promised your children something that was improbable without your girlfriend being in agreement. I suspect that was done out of guilt and not wanting to upset their life any more than a divorce and shared custody already has. But, even if you were still with their mother, family configurations change. You may have had another child, a relative may have to live with you, one of the kids goes away to school, life moves on and things simply change.