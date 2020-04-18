DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 75 years old and in good health. At age 20, I had an exploratory operation resulting in an appendectomy. Eight years ago, I underwent a gallbladder removal. In the past two years, I've had four small-bowel obstructions. The pain is excruciating (about a 9 on a scale of 1 to 10), and I have terrible bloating. Usually I vomit clear yellow fluid once before I get to the hospital. In the emergency room, I am diagnosed by an abdominal X-ray and then given a morphine IV.
The pain is relieved shortly, and the bloating decreases in a little while - I guess it spontaneously goes back to normal. But I have to stay in the hospital on a liquid diet, then advance to full liquids and then tolerate a regular diet before discharge. A surgeon told me not to eat nuts or uncooked veggies. The gastroenterologists said that diet doesn't matter. The internist said it was just bad luck. Can you please advise me if there is anything I could do to avoid this? - B.E.