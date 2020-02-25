Q. My wife is still very dependent on her ex. He is very handy and I am not. When something needs to be fixed around the house, she calls him for advice and he usually just comes over and fixes it. I tell her to just call a repair man and she says it's a waste of money. Her kids like him to come over, but I find the whole set up embarrassing. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Being too familiar with the ex is a common problem in second or subsequent relationships. As a matter of fact, it's one of the most common questions I am asked. I see this most often when exes have an amicable break-up and a sort of open-door policy has developed after years of sharing the kids. Someone remarries or finds someone new and it's difficult to change the routine, so you end up with an angry, or in your case, embarrassed new partner. Key words here? New partner.