The state's liberalized fireworks law, passed in 2017, underwent its second big test over the recent Fourth of July weekend.
It failed - again.
Overall, however, Pennsylvania's legalization of "consumer grade" fireworks has led to a statewide celebration in which people routinely break the law. The noise pollution isn't the worst of it. Several towns reported fires on buildings that had to be extinguished.
In Luzerne County, an 11-year-year boy died in a house fire ignited by fireworks, according to The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre.
And pet owners were reminded again there is no way to shield dogs and cats from the explosions they perceive more acutely than we do.
Under the law passed by the Legislature to help plug a budget deficit, Pennsylvania residents are permitted to set off fireworks that had been prohibited for decades. That includes Roman candles, bottle rockets, and firecrackers with no more than 50 milligrams of explosive material.
The same law says setting off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied dwelling is illegal.
That prohibition is useless. Ask any police officer.
Ask anyone who had to clean up a neighbor's mess, or worry about someone else's skyrockets raining down on the roof.
To issue a citation, police usually must witness someone lighting a fuse.
The best use of fireworks is in the hands of professionals who oversee municipal displays, but responsible individual use is OK - with common-sense limits on projectiles and firepower.
An unintended consequence of the new law - based on anecdotal evidence, because statistics are nearly nonexistent - is the increasing popularity of more explosive fireworks banned for consumer use by federal and state laws - cherry bombs, quarter sticks, M-80s, M-100s, and aerial displays.
Many municipal officials, firefighters and a group of state legislators are calling for repeal of the law or amending it. The Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association wants it buried.
A bill introduced by state Rep. Frank Farry, R-Bucks, a volunteer fire chief, would give municipalities more power to enact and enforce restrictions.
Fireworks use would be limited to 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., except for New Year's Eve, the Fourth of July and days around Independence Day, which would have a 1 a.m. deadline. Penalties for violations would be increased.
But simply tweaking a law that is universally disregarded isn't going to do much. And note, appeal for a little more peace and quiet is going up against a 12 percent tax on fireworks sales that brings in millions to the state.
The idea here is to reconsider a law that invites people to break it with impunity, stoking an increase in personal injuries and destruction of property. And occasionally, death.
Who would vote for a bill like that?
- The Express Times
(Easton)