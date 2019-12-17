Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 77-year-old aunt, who is in good health, had an endoscopy and was told that her stomach biopsy was positive for H. pylori. She was treated for 14 days. After a month, a breathing test showed no signs of H. pylori. However, I read her biopsy report, and it showed "secondary interstitial chronic gastritis with plasmacytosis." The nurse at the office said it is due to the H. pylori but also asked if my aunt had ever had radiation. She has not. Should we be concerned? Does she need a certain diet? - A.M.F.
ANSWER: Helicobacter pylori is the major source of stomach ulcers. It can cause stomach symptoms without causing ulcers. Experts recommend treating all people with evidence of an active infection, and a variety of treatment regimens is available.