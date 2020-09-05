Q: When I bought a Windows 10 PC last year, I had all my Word files from Windows 7 transferred to the new computer. But I couldn't open those files using Word on Windows 10, and Word was unable to convert the files to a format that it could read. As a result, I had to use a program called Cool File Viewer that allowed me to open all my old documents, copy them and paste them into new Word files.
Then I downloaded the free trial version of Microsoft 365 (the online version of Microsoft Office) because I thought it was an update for Windows 10. I didn't use it, but once I agreed to the free trial, I started having trouble with Gmail in the Windows 10 Mail app, and had to use Gmail's website instead. Then Cool File Viewer crashed, and has caused problems ever since. I then found that many documents opened with the viewer were stored in the wrong PC location.