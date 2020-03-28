DEAR DR. ROACH: During a hospital stay in which I was admitted for a urinary tract infection and possible sepsis, a CT scan without contrast noted an abdominal nodule that the radiologist said "may represent a reactive prominent lymph node." In numerous tests - including two upper GI series, an MRI and two additional CT scans with contrast - nothing abnormal appeared. Now my gastroenterologist wants to order an EGD/EUS even though I am hesitant because he is not sure what we are looking for. I have no symptoms and am concerned that this is just another test to waste my money. - D.L.
ANSWER: Incidental findings in modern advanced scanning are routine, and enlarged lymph nodes - a place where immune and inflammatory cells gather - are among the most common of these. Many or most of these will be what the radiologist suspected. The term "reactive" is used to mean the lymph node becomes enlarged, often due to infection. Any serious infection may cause enlargement of the lymph nodes. A very few of these will turn out to be more serious, and we worry most about cancer.