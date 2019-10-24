DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you reported using "the standard risk calculator" to determine that a person has a risk of heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years of "6.8%." What exactly does this mean? How was the risk determined? How does such a risk calculation compare with "number needed to treat," the number of persons who must be treated to benefit one person in the group? -- T.A.
ANSWER: A risk calculator takes important characteristics about a person and estimates the possibility that an event -- i.e., heart attack or stroke -- will happen. In the column you mention, the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology looked at data from tens of thousands of people and used a person's age, gender, race, total and HDL cholesterol, blood pressure (and whether it is treated), presence or absence of diabetes, and smoking history to estimate the likelihood of that person having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years. It is not appropriate for a person with a known history of heart disease or stroke. The person who wrote to me had a fairly low value, and this calculator is used to provide information that helps the person and their doctor decide what treatments are appropriate.