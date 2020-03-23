DEAR DR. ROACH: I am interested in your opinion of the drug Fosamax. I am a 63-year-old female who recently had my first bone density scan. The results were severe osteopenia. On the FRAX tool, I have a 10-year probability of a major osteoporotic fracture of 10%, with a hip fracture risk at 2%. The result, based on the lowest possible T-score, was -1.1 to -2.4. I exercise on a regular basis and take a calcium supplement with vitamin D. The things I have read about Fosamax are concerning, including a risk of esophageal cancer. What is your opinion on the risk of taking this medication long term? - R.S.
ANSWER: Bisphosphonates such as alendronate (Fosamax) have significant risks and should not be used lightly. Rather, they should be used when their benefits outweigh their risks. Well-known risks include esophageal reflux, and inflammation and osteonecrosis of the jaw. These risks are small if the medication is taken properly.