If we were to believe everything we see and hear on 24-hour news stations, the assumption would be all Republicans and Democrats abhor each other as a result of "group think" mentality. This comes to mind after the recent interview this newspaper had with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and past discussions that have taken place with U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Mike Kelly, R-16th District. Sure, all three have their distinct viewpoints on issues, but none has given the impression they would never work in concert with their political opponents from across the aisle. Casey said he's "all ears" on GOP proposals on health care, and the records of both Thompson and Kelly have proved they are open to bipartisan legislation. With such an extreme presence in both chambers on Capitol Hill these days, their attitudes are most welcome. Now, if we can only get families and friends to keep an open mind on the issues, as well. As always, the truth and solution will be found in the middle.