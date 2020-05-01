The Oil City YMCA is temporarily closed, but it is drawing attention through its Facebook page. Two things there caught our attention. First, the YMCA is urging its members to "Help keep us strong. Stay with us" - and that means not just loyalty but membership status and fees. The Oil City YWCA is pitching the same message. Provided we can afford do so, that is good advice to take if we want both institutions to be able to reopen and stay that way. Next, the YMCA has a postcard picture of the old YMCA on Seneca Street and is asking for memories. There are a lot of replies to that, and all of them offer up a delightful nostalgia.