Lately, you might have noticed a number of unfamiliar bylines and photo credit lines in the newspaper. They belong to a group of young journalists and writers getting a shot at gaining practical experience by having their material published. The reporters and photographers attend Cranberry Area High School and are members of Cranberry Chronicles, the school's journalism/publications class. The newspaper's editorial and online staff members have been working with teacher Trisha Dixon on getting the students involved with story subjects that will one day be impressive entries on their resumes. For example, the newspaper's interview with U.S. Sen Bob Casey included photos taken by one of the students; interviews were conducted and photos were taken at a robotics event in Harrisburg, which showcased the work of area students and was hosted by Gov. Tom Wolf; there were interviews with area veterans, along with photos, during the school's annual Veterans Day assembly. The newspaper is proud to be taking part in this initiative. And, who knows, there could be other schools with a similar program as Cranberry's that would like to get their students involved, as well.