With so many things not making sense in the world right now, it seems fitting to experience a freak snowstorm in mid-May. Last Saturday, while cold, the sun provided a little bit of temptation to get some normal spring chores done around the house. When our reporter was out and about last week, she noticed someone cutting grass along Sugarcreek Drive just as Mother Nature decided to mix things up a bit by sending some unseasonable snowflakes. Scenes like this played out across the region, making us all feel a little like we were in one of those novelty snowglobes in which a scene like a sandy beach is bombarded by a flurry of big, fat, wet snowflakes. A staff reporter was recently asked, "So how was your summer? I didn't really remember mine, considering it lasted about three days." Northwestern Pennsylvania weather often hands us a curveball, but mid-May snow is definitely one for the books. What's your take on this late winter weather? Will this be a trend, or have we finally slipped the clutches of winter's icy grips?