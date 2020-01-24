The newsroom received an email from someone wondering if Venango County's new voting machines could be decertified, depending on the outcome of a legal case that manufacturer Election Systems and Software was embroiled in, so we looked into it. Although Venango County is leasing voting machines from Election Systems and Software, it did not lease the Express Voting XL machines that are causing all the trouble, according to the county's director of elections, Sabrina Backer. She said the voting machines the county is leasing from Election Systems and Software have worked well and work differently than the ones in the lawsuit. Two lawsuits have been brought against Election Systems and Software in Pennsylvania after several counties using the Express Voting XL machines encountered problems with super-sensitive touch screens and jamming voting machines during the November elections, according to an article in PA Post. The touchy voting machines resulted in long lines at the polls, PA Post reported.