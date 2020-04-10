As many of us hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic, at least being at home and secluded from the outside world and the threat of disease can provide a sense of security. Then, in a period of relaxation and calm with family, it happens - the all-too-familiar and annoying robocall that reminds us that the "extended warranty agreement on your vehicle is about to expire." A newsroom staff member couldn't believe his ears when he recently got the call. And, like many other people, he doesn't even have an extended warranty agreement on his vehicle. It reminded him of a cartoon making the rounds on social media. It's of a man sitting alone on a 10-foot deserted island, and a note in a bottle washes ashore delivering that very message. These days, many folks can relate with that same man in the cartoon - alone and deserted at home because of COVID-19. Marketers, just give it a break already.