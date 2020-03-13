Reporters often are confronted by many of the bad things around us. This is especially true for those who cover court cases. But not always! Upon leaving central court on Wednesday, reporter Sarah Titley had the chance to confront the good. As she got into her vehicle, which was parked along Fountain Park, Titley noticed a dog wandering along the sidewalk on Elk Street, a busy road that gets busier as the court day winds down. Titley initially thought there must be an owner nearby monitoring the pup's activities. But as the dog roamed closer to the busy 12th Street intersection, it became clear the animal was on the adventure on its own. Titley exited her vehicle and called the dog. The pitbull was obviously well cared for, but there was no collar. Left with little options, Titley decided to locate a police officer who could help. But as she stood up, Titley was greeted by two men who wanted to help. By the time the dog was safely secured in a police patrol vehicle, there were about 10 people who had stopped their daily activities to ensure the pooch made it somewhere safe. It was a good reminder that there are plenty of good things happening around us.