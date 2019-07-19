Trivia question
In 1987, Joe Greene became the first Pittsburgh Steeler who played for coach Chuck Noll to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Which other former Steeler also was inducted that year? Answer at the end of the Spray.
'Human Fly' thrilled Oil City 80 years ago
It was 80 years ago this month that 42-year-old Johnny Woods, weighing 190 pounds and known throughout the nation as the "Human Fly," left Oil City to climb the Empire State Building. On July 14, 1939, Woods wrapped up his performance in downtown Oil City that was sponsored by local merchants. His performance was free to the public and thousands of people thronged the downtown area, according to The Derrick. The crowd was estimated at more than 10,000 people. Woods scaled the Koch Building on Sycamore Street and then proceeded to do daredevil stunts on the roof and the rim around the building top. His repertoire included carrying his wife on his shoulders while blindfolded and doing handstands on the edge of the roof. The newspaper reported thousands of spectators, standing at the Erie Railroad and Pennsylvania Railroad depots and in front of the senior high school, cheered loudly and often.
'In the doghouse'
You might have seen a cute doghouse popping up in front of businesses and wondered what it's all about. Well, wonder no more. It's a new fundraiser that Precious Paws Animal Rescue volunteer Tammy Bell came up with for the Franklin-based nonprofit. When a business finds the doghouse on its property, it's Precious Paws' way of asking the business to donate to the rescue. Then, that business chooses the next business to be tagged. Or, the business can simply choose not to participate, in which case the doghouse would be removed. Since the initiative began July 1, Bell said the response has been good. "We just want to have fun," Bell said. "The main objective is a fun summertime thing to do." She said there are three doghouses circulating in Oil City, Seneca and Franklin, and the rescue is asking businesses to tag businesses that are only within their respective communities. Bell said the fundraiser will probably run through Labor Day.
Real estate agency has been a mainstay
Kudos to Gates and Burns Realty on Oil City's South Side as it celebrates its 130-year anniversary during the Oil Heritage Festival. The family-owned and multigenerational business is still going strong. The guy in charge is Mayor Bill Moon.
Happy anniversary to Spanky's Tobacco World
Spanky's Tobacco World on Liberty Street in Franklin is celebrating 20 years in business today. Owned by Jeff and Marlene Clifton, of Oil City, the franchise has grown to three additional locations: Oil City, Seneca and Titusville. "Many friends have been made," the store said in a release. The store recognized two employees that have "been along in this journey" - Chas Hellem and Ken Zuck.
Business has been a family affair
Back in 1934, Robert Norman Goss started a company in Oil City. Now, more than eight decades later, R.N. Goss Gas Products, now in Reno, has proved its staying power as it is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. The original site of Goss Gas was on Seventh Street in Oil City. At the time, no propane or welding cylinders were filled on site. Goss Gas moved to its current location along Route 8 in Reno in 1960. In the late 1950s, second generation N. Grant Goss joined his brother in business and together they operated the company until the early 1970s. In 1974, the third generation joined the business when Dave Goss, the current owner, came aboard. Last year, the fourth generation joined the company with the addition of Goss' daughter, Monika Goss.
Trivia answer
John Henry Johnson