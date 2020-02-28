Some folks who were born on either Dec. 25, Jan. 1 or July 4 take a lot of pride in knowing the day they joined the human race is a day that also falls on an important date on the calendar. Anyone who feels they are "special" because of it, well, who can blame them? Yet, anyone who is celebrating a birthday tomorrow, Feb. 29, can only point to a quirk in the calendar that takes place every four years - leap year - which gives us an extra day to the year. Unlike Christmas, New Year's Day and Independence Day, there's no double celebration and no double gifts, though some born on those holidays say they never got any double anything, anyway. However, for those whose birthdays fall on Feb. 29, the possibility of double anything doesn't even exist. But it gives us pause to wonder if some folks who were born on the last day of February during a leap year consider it an oddity that is indeed worth an extra-special celebration. During nonleap years, celebrate your birthday on Feb. 28 or March 1 - take your pick. You make the call. And, how "special" is it be born on Feb. 29? According to Newsweek, only about 200,000 of America's 329.45 million people will celebrate their birthdays tomorrow. So, happy birthday to all of you fine folks who were born on Feb. 29. You, too, are indeed "special."