Trivia question
Alan Freed, the disc jockey credited for coming up with the term "rock and roll," first worked in radio in which northwestern Pennsylvania community? Answer at the end of the Spray.
Expect delays in Oil City
If you regularly travel along West First Street in Oil City, you may need to allow yourself more time to reach your destination next week. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says seal coating work will be done Monday and Tuesday from the street's intersection with Petroleum Street to its border with Cranberry Township. Flaggers will help drivers make their way through lane restrictions while the work is done, PennDOT said.
Food pantry dealing with trash of others
A staff member received a phone call this week from a concerned woman at the Cranberry food pantry who said the pantry has been having problems with people filling the facility's trash container with junk, including from a recent yard sale. The woman said this is a big problem for the pantry, especially since Cranberry Township's recycling program has ended. This means the pantry is using its garbage service more, which she said is getting expensive. The woman said, and the staff member agrees, that as disposing of garbage gets more difficult and expensive in the township, part of being a good neighbor is not stealing space in trash containers.
Business's generosity is what the doctor ordered
The Trails to Ales Brewery in Franklin is donating 3% from sales of its Sandy Creek Shandy brew in July to benefit the Northwest Foundation's Medication Hardship Fund. According to the nonprofit foundation that supports UPMC Northwest, "Many residents without full health insurance coverage often must decide between putting food on the table or going without medication." To help, the Medication Hardship Fund ensures patients can obtain their medications and reduce the chance of costly hospital re-admissions. So, enjoy the brew - it's for a good cause.
Don't let this bear sighting tax you
Heather Hepler snapped this photograph of a visitor to the Cranberry Township municipal building last week. The bear strolled leisurely through the parking lot just outside the township's tax office. Hmmmm....did it know the property tax bills had just been mailed out the week before and so stopped by to pay early at the discount rate?
Out of the Archives subject identified
An Out of the Archives photo published July 1 showing draftees assembled for departure during World War II in 1943 prompted a Franklin resident to provide information as to who was in the picture. Evelyn Hartle identified her husband, Joseph R. Hartle (front row, third from right), who was a medic in the Philippines. He owned a bowling alley in Franklin, later owned and operated the Commercial Restaurant and retired from the Re-Arm Sports Center. In addition, historian David Weber, of Pleasantville, said the photograph was taken at the Pennsylvania Railroad passenger depot (1871-1953), near the corner of Mechanic and South Franklin streets in Titusville. Weber also shared several February 1943 news clippings from the Titusville Herald that described the departures of military-service bound residents en route to induction centers. Legionnaires saluted the men and large crowds turned out. Food gifts, including those from the Titusville Moms Club and Salvation Army, sewing kits, prayer books and cigarettes were handed out. Weber said two presidents - Ulysses S. Grant in 1871 and William Howard Taft (post-president) in 1920 - passed through that station.
Trivia answer
New Castle, at WKST in 1942