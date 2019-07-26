Pennsylvania trivia
Ernest Evans worked as a chicken plucker in a Philadelphia poultry shop during his high school years. He later became known as which rock 'n' roll star? Answer at the end of the Spray.
Flooding puts life in perspective
When News Editor Luka Krneta and staff writer Randy Bartley spoke with people whose properties were ravaged by last weekend's flooding and saw the damage, the experience put a lot of things about simple, everyday life into proper perspective. When looking at life's bigger picture, so many things tend to stress us out when we should just take a step back and chill. There's the flat tire you discovered on your car that is now costing you time and, of course, money. That pesky lawn mower that refuses to start on your only day off from work. The kids decided to take a mud bath with the dog. None of that can compare with the anxiety some folks faced while awaiting rescue from their homes, and then the amount of cleanup involved in the aftermath of the flooding. Now, those folks can truly say their world has been rocked.
Annual bird migration noted
Next month marks 100 years when The Derrick carried an unusual story about birds. In Oil City's 4th Ward, residents were enjoying an annual treat - preparations by thousands of martins for their migration south. "For more than 30 years, these birds have annually come to Oil City about the middle of April and left late in August," noted the August 1919 newspaper. The popular spot for spectators was a stretch of West First Street between Reed and Central. "The birds are a living testimonial to the kind act of William J. Brundred, a pioneer resident of this city who lives at the corner of Petroleum and West First," the paper reported. About 30 years ago, Brundred erected a birdhouse to shelter a pair of martins. Their brood grew and each year returned to the Brundred property, which eventually sprouted numerous bird shelters. His son, F. F. Brundred, carried on the tradition. When the homestead was sold to make way for a new Good Hope Lutheran Church, the martin houses were moved to the nearby John B. Smithman residence. Popular roosting spots were the tower of the old Second Presbyterian Church, which has since been replaced, and the "ornaments at the top of Christ Episcopal Church."
Tales from the sewer
We've all heard the tale of alligators trolling major metropolitan areas' sewers because they've been flushed down the toilet, but here's a new one conspired by a Tennessee police department: the meth-gator. The Loretto Police Department warned residents of the drugged-up gators Saturday after officers found a suspect unsuccessfully trying to flush methamphetamine and paraphernalia down their toilet, an article on CNN said. This subject was arrested but police said this is becoming a bigger issue for the city as drugs in the sewer system end up in retention ponds for processing before they are sent downstream, the article said. Police warned if the drugs make it far enough they might end up being consumed by gators in Shoal Creek. The amount of worried individuals had the department backtracking by Monday, however, as police now said there is no such thing as a meth-gator. "Alas, the meth-gator is not real. Let's say that again: THE METH GATOR IS NOT (at this time) REAL," the department wrote on Facebook. The department has said it didn't mean to cause any alarm and merely meant the meth-gator as a "humorous illustration." It now plans to sell T-shirts featuring the meth-gator to raise money for charity.
'When You Wish Upon a Star'
The Perseids meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids shower will go on through Aug. 24; the night of peak activity is expected to be Aug, 12-13. Keep an eye to the sky and a special wish handy as the upcoming month unfolds.
Trivia answer
Chubby Checker