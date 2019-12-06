Staff writer Rosemary Fielding recently came across some good news about the Salvation Army. The many charitable programs that the Salvation Army runs in this area will not be affected by the recent decision of the Chick-fil-A Foundation to cut its funding to the organization. Pittsburgh-based Salvation Army spokesperson Ava Henderson said, "There is a big misconception out there because Salvation Army can still have a business partner with Chick-fil-A restaurants, if there is one locally. The Chick-fil-A Foundation in the past gave the national organization about $110,000, and that was not a whole lot of money, and it was not going to go anywhere in western Pennsylvania anyway." Maj. Laura Duesenberry, who runs the Venango County Salvation Army, said pressure put on Chick-fil-A Foundation from LGBT groups also was based on a misconception. Duesenberry said she never asks personal questions when someone comes for help. "We do not discriminate when it comes to the services we provide," she said. "We want to help all people. We love Jesus and we want to show that love to any person who walks through those doors."