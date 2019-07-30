DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman, mostly healthy (apart from well-controlled high blood pressure). Looking at me, people assume I am skinny, but I have a well-concealed HUGE belly along with my thin arms and legs. I look like an olive stuck with toothpicks. My diet is healthy for the most part: I eat snack foods, deep-fried fast foods or sweets only rarely. I have read about how to eliminate belly fat, but there is so much contradictory info, each claiming to be the best. What are truly effective ways to help eliminate belly fat? -- M.H.
ANSWER: First, I would want to be sure what you have really is belly fat. While there are men (and a few women) who have that body shape due to fat, I have seen far too many cases of liver disease (where the abdominal cavity is filled with fluid due to high pressure in the liver) and ovarian cancer (where the abdomen is filled with fluid due to tumor). I would want to be sure you had been evaluated for these (and other) concerns, especially if this is a change in your normal body shape.
If it is abdominal fat, there is no magic diet. What works for someone else (even your twin sister, if you had one) might not work for you. For this reason, one single type of diet does not fit all. It may take patience and trying several different options before finding what works for you.
General advice includes avoiding the foods you noted you eat sparingly. Eat lots of vegetables and whole grains with fiber; modest amounts of fruits; several servings of nuts and fish weekly; and no more than modest amounts of meats. Advice from an expert in weight management may be of great benefit.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had stage 4 kidney disease for several years now. My doctors have said there is not much else they can do for me. I have been told by an alternative health care practitioner that asparagus and watermelon eaten approximately three times per week could have a beneficial effect. Any comments or suggestions you have would be appreciated. -- R.A.
ANSWER: Chronic kidney disease is not a single entity. Any condition that can cause long-term damage to the kidney will cause reduced kidney function, measured by the glomerular filtration rate. It is graded on a scale of 1 to 5, based on how well the kidneys can filter blood. A normal GFR is above 90: CKD 1 is kidney disease with a normal GFR, while CKD 2 is a GFR of 60-89; CKD 3 is 30-59; CKD 4 is 15-29; and CKD 5 is below 15. At this point, people are usually contemplating dialysis.
Occasionally, kidney experts can find a reversible cause of poor kidney function, such as poor blood flow to the kidneys. Most of the time, the damage is largely irreversible.
I dearly wish that asparagus and watermelon could reverse kidney damage. It cannot. The main goal in someone with chronic kidney disease is to take steps to slow the decline. A plant-based diet does that, and some people, especially those with protein in the urine, may benefit from an ACE inhibitor to slow kidney damage.
A nephrologist is the expert in CKD and should be consulted early in the course of the disease. You can read much more on the National Institutes of Health's excellent site: https://tinyurl.com/y6gekvqo.
