"The worst enemy to creativity is self doubt."
Sylvia Plath
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had their much anticipated summit meeting in Switzerland. Now the question is: Will it improve anything?
Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
"The worst enemy to creativity is self doubt."
After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.
Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
"A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds."
After a year of uncertainty and financial upheaval, Americans have become more thrifty.
The Supreme Court faces three major issues in our current historical moment: precedent, precedent and precedent.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
"We all have different gifts, so we all have different ways of saying to the world who we are."
Today is Friday, June 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together."
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Like many black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.
I missed an important local birthday earlier this year, so we'll try to catch up today.
Dr. Sharee Livingston is trying to save the lives of mothers, alarmed that too many women in the United States die in childbirth.
Today is Thursday, June 17, the 168th day of 2021. There are 197 days left in the year.
"We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude."
To revitalize U.S. science and technology with more government spending, it's time to go big or go home.
During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …
Today is Wednesday, June 16, the 167th day of 2021. There are 198 days left in the year.
"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few mintues, including you."
1001 Beichner Rd Shippenville. HUGE multi-family yard sal…
4 Tires size MS-27555R20 - Call (814)673-1767
Colonial Village Annual Yard Sales, off Grandview Rd. OC,…
OC - 12 Chautauqua Ct. garage sale. 6/25 & 6/26 9-4. …
Oil City Area School District has an opening for a Specia…
Seasoned Firewood by the truck load. Call (814)673-1767
Secondary Special Education Teacher - A secondary Special…
The City of Oil City is accepting applications for the po…