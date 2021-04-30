"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
Oscar Wilde
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 1:53 am
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars.
Today is National Zipper Day. Really.
Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
"Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise."
Moving away from a gasoline tax as we move to electric cars is a commonsense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.
It's plain that the federal gasoline tax is past its sell-by date.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations."
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
"No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow."
By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.
When President Franklin Roosevelt tried to "pack" the Supreme Court in 1937, he was shut down.
Today is Monday, April 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity."
In a comeback story for the ages, the U.S. bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled in the last 12 years.
Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
"Very often, a change of self is needed more than a change of scene."
One of the most disturbing trends in recent economic thought is the view that green energy should be viewed as a source of good jobs. Such attitudes are bad for our polity and for our economy.
2012 GMC Canyon, ext.cab, 4x4, with 2 inch lift , 77,000 …
AKC Chocolate Lab Puppy - Male - Ready May 18th, $800 - T…
FIREFIGHTER The City of Franklin and the City of Oil City…
Part-time Instructional Assistant, M-F, 6.5 hours/day, 18…
The City of Oil City has openings for the position of Pol…
Found White Husky on April 22nd in the Venus/Hemlock area…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…