"Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up."
Isabelle Lafleche
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
Today is Monday, March 29, the 88th day of 2021. There are 277 days left in the year.
"Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up."
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are trying again at an obvious and needed improvement to gun safety - or the lack thereof.
Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
I have been spending some time in the medical world lately, with both my first round of vaccination and some routine-ish testing.
"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."
If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.
It's been 129 years since three black men - Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart - were murdered by a white mob.
With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?
Today is Tuesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
"Everything you can imagine is real."
There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.
Pope Francis recently became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected.
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
Physicians Office looking for full time Medical Care Pers…
Lost 14 yr old white toy poddle named Maci. Last seen in …
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of D…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Floyd …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Connie…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…