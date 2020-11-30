"It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt."
Samuel Clemens
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. Much cooler. High 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 4:42 am