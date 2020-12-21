"Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence."
Vince Lombardi
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Cloudy with some light snow. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 3:02 am
Komatsu Mining is currently seeking a Maintenance Supervi…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Kenmore top load washer $165. Kenmore fro…
6 ft. snow plow, KFI pro poly, fits various side by sides…