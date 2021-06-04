"A year from now you may wish you had started today."

Karen Lamb

Opinion

COLUMN: Texas right about reopening, masks

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.

Opinion

COLUMN: Virus shows we're bad at decisions

  • By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion

Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.

Opinion

COLUMN: Biden on par with Roosevelt, Johnson

  • By LISA GILBERT, InsideSources.com
  • Updated

It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…

Opinion

COLUMN: Biden has been antithesis of Roosevelt

  • By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com
  • Updated

President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Time for paid family leave past due

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.

Opinion

They Said It

"You build your mind, so make it into something you want to live with."