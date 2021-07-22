"Chance favors only the prepared mind."
Louis Pasteur
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
Hallelujah! What a pleasure to welcome back the Oil Heritage Festival. It's one more sign that things are getting back to something like normal.
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
Today is Wednesday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2021. There are 163 days left in the year.
"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
Today is Tuesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2021. There are 164 days left in the year.
"Stay close to any sounds that make you glad you are alive."
Our fear for our children's safety is visceral, and it is universal.
Today is Monday, July 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year.
"To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts."
Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.
Today is Friday, July 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done.
Today is Thursday, July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
Oil has been around a long time.
"It is a happy talent to know how to play."
