Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.