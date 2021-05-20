"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."
Earl Nightingale
Many of our postsecondary institutions are no longer adequately serving the needs of our young people. They've become administratively bloated and obscenely overpriced.
Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
So today is my birthday, making me just that much older.
Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"
The U.S. has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51% of the population, yet only hold 27% of seats in the House of Representatives.
A politically diverse group in Congress has formed to root out sexual abuse by employees at universities. This bipartisan approach is needed when it comes to other Title IX policies, too.
Who can forget the following beautiful words from the Beatles?
In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.
Today is Tuesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
"Whatever it is you're seeking won't come in the form you're expecting."
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, quarantine was a liberation for introverts. My opinion back then was based on personal experience and historical examples.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…
Today is Monday, May 17, the 137th day of 2021. There are 228 days left in the year.
"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."
Today is Friday, May 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year.
"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."
Too much of the Biden administration now comes down to self-righteous compassion and fiddle-faddle analysis without a hint of wisdom, or even of common sense.
On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…
Editor,
Today is Thursday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2021. There are 232 days left in the year.
2000 Goldwing SE, 37K, new tires. Mint cond. $5,500. (814…
Accepting applications for a Seasonal Rest Area Attendant…
Buying old t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets (2005 & old…
Car Mate Trailers seeks Draftsman to create detailed trai…
ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER Beginning with the 2…
Excellent part time opportunity for personal care. Call (…
Friday, May 21st 4-7:00 & Saturday, May 22nd 9-5:00, …