"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on."

Abraham Lincoln

COLUMN: Biden's best chance to ditch Iran nuclear talks is now

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

COLUMN: Afghan women, girls face risks amid U.S. withdrawal

  • By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune

As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.

"Amateurs sit around and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."

"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."

EDITORIAL: Ohio's Portman spot-on about compromise

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…

"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."

COLUMN: Independent redistricting would still be decade away

  • By HOWARD GORRELL, The Fulcrum

For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.