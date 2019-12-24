They Said It Dec 24, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thought for Today: "Christmas comes, but once a year is enough." - American proverb. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Christmas Greeting 1 Christmas Greeting 2 Community Ambulance Ed Jones Gates Heritage Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesSugarcreek man charged for threatening officerMan charged in bomb caseRouseville woman facing trespassing chargesEpidemic in the nursing fieldWoman escapes injury in Cornplanter crashHouse panel barely OKs billTrustees' next stepEconomic panel intent on rebirth of mallPolice identify, search for man accused of making bombsFranklin boys survive scare from Conneaut to remain unbeaten See more events Upcoming Events Dec 29 Open House Sun, Dec 29, 2019