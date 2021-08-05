"I never lose. Either I win or learn."
Nelson Mandela
Change can be hard and it can be scary. But, it also can be promising. Because with change comes opportunity.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2021. There are 148 days left in the year.
This evening, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band celebrates its 165th anniversary. That makes the band older than many things, including the Civil War and Oil City.
Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.
"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on."
Multiple coal-fueled power plants in Pennsylvania and other states have rushed to lock into their operating permits some Trump administration-era regulatory rollbacks.
The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members.
As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.
"Amateurs sit around and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today is Monday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year.
"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."
The spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country.
Our house came with an American flag. Because it was old, it quickly grew tattered and moldy and had to be taken down.
Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.
As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door."
Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
