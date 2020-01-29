They Said It Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thought for Today: "Misquotations are the only quotations that are never misquoted." - Hesketh Pearson, British biographer (1887-1964). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Heritage UGI Take Pride In Titusville Senior Lifestyles Directory Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesEmbracing the coldFire damages home in Oil CityGavin will fill in at FranklinBusiness owner: OC church fencing is safety issueWoman charged for Walmart theftFranklin boy lives his Disney dream through Make-A-WishCrash in CooperstownWarrant arrestPolice say woman victimized by scamPolk backers cite audit findings See more events Upcoming Events Jan 30 Concert Thu, Jan 30, 2020