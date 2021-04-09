"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose."
Bill Gates
Whether you think history repeats itself or rhymes, when it comes to the question of how a liberal octogenarian's time at the Supreme Court should draw to a close, it certainly feels like deja vu all over again.
Even before our oldest serving president was inaugurated, a progressive chorus began calling for our oldest sitting justice to retire.
Today is Friday, April 9, the 99th day of 2021. There are 266 days left in the year.
The attempt of the right wing to exploit cultural divisions may be cynical and unhelpful, but that doesn't mean the divisions are not real.
Today is Thursday, April 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.
"The world is full of nice people. If you can't find one, be one."
Life brings plenty of challenges on its own. And our lives intersect with other peoples' lives in ways that can bring pain and problems.
During the primary election in May, voters will be presented with three ballot questions about proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. It just seems like the right thing to do.
Today is Wednesday, April 7, the 97th day of 2021. There are 268 days left in the year.
"Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you."
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
Today is Tuesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.
"Be a first rate version of yourself, not a second rate version of someone else."
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
Today is Monday, April 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.
"Every champion was once a contender that didn't give up."
Back in September, there was a lot of good news that wasn't getting much coverage amid the pandemic.
A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
Today is Friday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
"If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way."
