"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
Chinese Proverb
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.
Pope Francis recently became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected.
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
Today is Friday, March 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous."
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn our country's 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.
Today is Thursday, March 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
"The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
The Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving has been going on. The program, which is a way for people to give back to the region, is going on this week, but its roots go back 45 years.
Legendary for his prowess on the baseball field as well as for his humanitarian work off the field, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker of the Pittsburgh Pirates left a legacy rich with excellence and generosity.
State Rep. Valerie Gaydos is a month early with a proposed and badly needed state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of the bloated House of Representatives, in that April Fools' Day is not until April 1.
I am slowly working my way through George F. Will's "The Conservative Sensibility," a wonderful title for a splendid book.
"A life making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing at all."
Today is Wednesday, March 17, the 76th day of 2021. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick's Day.
One year ago, California and Hawaii were the first states to announce emergency declarations to fight COVID-19. In doing so, they activated pre-existing price gouging regulations.
Plans are in the works to revive a legislative procedure in which lawmakers can tie funding in appropriations bills to specific projects - airports, bridges, museums - in their home state or district.
Today is Tuesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2021. There are 290 days left in the year.
"To see what is right and not do it is a lack of courage."
Today is Monday, March 15, the 74th day of 2021. There are 291 days left in the year.
"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! A…
Advertisement: Public Notice Blasting Schedule Berg Mine …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of D…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Floyd …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Connie…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…