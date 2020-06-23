Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.