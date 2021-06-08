"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly."
John F. Kennedy
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Senate Republicans acknowledged politics was the reason they voted to kill a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The question is whether it was smart politics.
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.
Today is Tuesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2021. There are 206 days left in the year.
"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly."
Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
"Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night."
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
"A year from now you may wish you had started today."
My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.
Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.
Today is Friday, June 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.
Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
"It does not require many words to speak the truth."
Editor,
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
120 Astral Rd, Franklin.June 10, 2-8, June 11-12, 8-4 Clo…
1999 Harley-Davidson, FXD, Super Glide, 53,000 miles. $38…
Are you looking for a new career? Become a nurse in only …
Franklin - Huge Sale! June 11th & 12th from 8-3 at 88…
Knox 363 East State Street. Large Multi Family Yard Sale.…
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Miniature Eskimo/ Sheltie Pups-Available Now-Oil City 2 B…
Mission Madness Parking Lot Sale @ Polk Presbyterian Chur…