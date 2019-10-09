Thought for Today: "I think everyone should go to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cabdriver. Then they would really be educated." - Al McGuire, American Basketball Hall of Fame coach (1928-2001).
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thought for Today: "I think everyone should go to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cabdriver. Then they would really be educated." - Al McGuire, American Basketball Hall of Fame coach (1928-2001).