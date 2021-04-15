"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it."
Charles R. Swindoll
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 4:33 am
His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last week, after a long and fruitful life extraordinarily well lived.
Today is Thursday, April 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.
A year ago, we dropped a bunch of things from daily life. What the heck, we figured, we can go two weeks without that.
Today is Wednesday, April 14, the 104th day of 2021. There are 261 days left in the year.
"Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."
After a 10-year hiatus, earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans alike repudiated the practice of letting members of Congress direct federal spending to specific projects and enterprises around the start of President Barack Obama's administration.
As more Americans roll up their sleeves for a potentially life-saving vaccination, we are called by moral imperative and social justice concern to reflect on the reality that countries without the Western world's economic capital are being left behind.
State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Nearly 20 years after the Concorde made its final touchdown, supersonic flight is once again becoming a tantalizing possibility.
Today is Tuesday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2021. There are 262 days left in the year.
"Still, I rise."
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."
America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.
Today is Monday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2021. There are 263 days left in the year.
"It is never too late to be what you might have been."
Whether you think history repeats itself or rhymes, when it comes to the question of how a liberal octogenarian's time at the Supreme Court should draw to a close, it certainly feels like deja vu all over again.
Even before our oldest serving president was inaugurated, a progressive chorus began calling for our oldest sitting justice to retire.
Today is Friday, April 9, the 99th day of 2021. There are 266 days left in the year.
"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose."
Life brings plenty of challenges on its own. And our lives intersect with other peoples' lives in ways that can bring pain and problems.
The attempt of the right wing to exploit cultural divisions may be cynical and unhelpful, but that doesn't mean the divisions are not real.
Today is Thursday, April 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.
"The world is full of nice people. If you can't find one, be one."
