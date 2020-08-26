"It is the greatest shot of adrenaline to be doing what you have wanted to do so badly. You almost feel like you could fly without the plane."
Charles Lindbergh
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 3:42 am