"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."
Mark Twain
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Almost everyone has heard the F. Scott Fitzgerald line, "There are no second acts in American lives."
Democrats have good reason to object to the filibuster in recent years. They have a compelling case for changing the rules so that blocking the majority is harder.
Today is Monday, April 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."
Today is Friday, April 16, the 106th day of 2021. There are 259 days left in the year.
"Failure isn't the end of the road. It's a big red flag saying to you, 'Wrong way. Turn around.'"
We get it. Everyone wants to go back to their favorite restaurant, sit at a table inside, have a nice meal, even have a drink at the bar.
Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged something truly shocking.
His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last week, after a long and fruitful life extraordinarily well lived.
A year ago, we dropped a bunch of things from daily life. What the heck, we figured, we can go two weeks without that.
Today is Thursday, April 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.
"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it."
After a 10-year hiatus, earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans alike repudiated the practice of letting members of Congress direct federal spending to specific projects and enterprises around the start of President Barack Obama's administration.
As more Americans roll up their sleeves for a potentially life-saving vaccination, we are called by moral imperative and social justice concern to reflect on the reality that countries without the Western world's economic capital are being left behind.
Today is Wednesday, April 14, the 104th day of 2021. There are 261 days left in the year.
"Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."
State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Nearly 20 years after the Concorde made its final touchdown, supersonic flight is once again becoming a tantalizing possibility.
Today is Tuesday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2021. There are 262 days left in the year.
"Still, I rise."
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."
America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.
15 ft. bass boat with 9.9 Johnson, center console steerin…
FRANKLIN - Two family garage sale at 2707 Rt. 417. Fri 4/…
Reno - Garage Sale - 4 Sixth Street - Wed., Thurs & F…
Public Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Su…
Sandycreek Township Board of Supervisors Meetings are res…
Sealed proposals will be received by the: Monroe Township…
Sealed proposals will be received by the: Monroe Township…