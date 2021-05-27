"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."

Eleanor Roosevelt

They Said It

"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."

They Said It

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud."

COLUMN: Cheney knows freedom 'survives if we protect it'

  • By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum

I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.