"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."
Maya Angelou
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 4:57 am
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
Today is Thursday, July 29, the 210th day of 2021. There are 155 days left in the year.
"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
The U.S. has fought the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects with borrowed money. Much of this new debt will also will fall on our descendants not yet born.
Today is Wednesday, July 28, the 209th day of 2021. There are 156 days left in the year.
"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."
On Aug. 3, both Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries for two open Ohio congressional seats.
Evidence shows fracking is at least associated with adverse health effects, including a rare cancer cluster among children in western Pennsylvania.
Today is Tuesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
"Inspiration usually comes during work, rather than before it."
Here's a simple step - but not an easy one - that President Joe Biden could take to fight vaccine hesitancy as it spreads across the U.S.: Enlist the support of former President Donald Trump.
For most purposes - signing contracts, entering into the military, marrying without parental permission and living independently - an American is legally an adult at age 18.
Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness."
You don't have to look far to see examples of environmental degradation in America.
We're barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Then came the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, which shut …
Today is Friday, July 23, the 204th day of 2021. There are 161 days left in the year.
"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Clarion Area School District is hiring a Speech and Langu…
Oil City - 31 Martin Street - Garage Sale. Friday 7/29 &a…
PRIVATE HOME WITH OFF-STREET DRIVEWAY 3br, 1.5 bath, Laun…
Seneca Yard Sale - 435 Meadow Rd. Rhoades moble home park…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683