They Said It Feb 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thought for Today: "Life is doubt, and faith without doubt is nothing but death." - Miguel de Unamuno, Spanish philosopher (1864-1936). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Heritage Tax Pg Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice apprehend man wanted in TexasCity orders removal of St. Stephen fencingOC woman charged after drugs found in homeHomicide defendant in courtMan facing several charges1 hurt in Route 322 crashOC woman gets state prison term in drug casePrincipals: We need helpResidents want helpBryant's stolen jersey returned for ceremony at high school See more events Upcoming Events Feb 6 Concert Thu, Feb 6, 2020