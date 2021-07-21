"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."
Spoken by the character Amy in Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women"
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
Today is Wednesday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2021. There are 163 days left in the year.
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
Today is Tuesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2021. There are 164 days left in the year.
"Stay close to any sounds that make you glad you are alive."
Our fear for our children's safety is visceral, and it is universal.
Today is Monday, July 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year.
"To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts."
Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.
Today is Friday, July 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done.
Today is Thursday, July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
Oil has been around a long time.
"It is a happy talent to know how to play."
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.
For Pennsylvania school districts, summer presents a major challenge on the health front related to, but also different from, what they contemplated during the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Wednesday, July 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year.
"Success is a collection of problems solved."
