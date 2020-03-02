Thought for Today: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." - Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka "Dr. Seuss"), American children's author (born this day, 1904; died 1991).
Most Viewed Articles
-
Your guide to the new TheDerrick.com
-
Some residents aren't happy movie is filming in Grove City
-
Schools issue two-hour delays
-
Schools close, delay due to winter weather conditions
-
Looks like Rural King finally on way to Sugarcreek
-
Changes to TheDerrick.com start today
-
Franklin man charged for having stolen gun
-
Another jackpot winning lottery ticket sold locally
-
Polk police seek answers on missing mobile home
-
Haynes' 3 lifts FHS into state playoffs