"Success is a collection of problems solved."

I.M. Pei

COLUMN: Take note of Gorsuch's critique of famed libel case

  • By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.

They Said It

"One sees great things from the valley, and only small things from the peak."

EDITORIAL: State must bolster data breach act

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…

They Said It

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."

They Said It

"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."