"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."

Martin Luther King Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

LETTER: 4 ways volunteering can benefit volunteers

  • By JENNIFER A. JONES, The Fulcrum

More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.

Opinion

They Said It

"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."

Opinion

COLUMN: Biden's best chance to ditch Iran nuclear talks is now

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

Opinion

COLUMN: Afghan women, girls face risks amid U.S. withdrawal

  • By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune

As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.

Opinion

They Said It

"Amateurs sit around and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."

Opinion

They Said It

"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it."